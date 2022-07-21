Twitter users respond after lady asked people in good marriages to share their stories so it outweighs the bad ones shared online

Nigerian Twitter users gave their replies after a Nigerian lady asked people in good marriages to come out and share their stories so it counters the bad stories of marriages being shared online.

 

The lady said stories of bad marriages shared online are making marriage look unappealing to single people, therefore those in good marriages should normalize sharing their stories.

 

While some took out time to share theirs, others pointed out that they cannot share their stories before ”devil will pour sand inside”. Lol!

 

Others also mentioned that social media users have labeled people in good marriages as ”fake people”.

 

See the various reactions below

 

