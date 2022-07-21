Unbothered Tristan Thompson gets flirty while in the company of two mystery women in Greece as he awaits birth of his fourth child (Photos)

Tristan Thompson appeared unbothered as he continued to have a good time in Mykonos, Greece, in the company of two mystery women. 

The NBA star, 31, who’s currently expecting his second child with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 38, via surrogate, was in  good spirits as he got flirty with the women .

The outing comes after the athlete was spotted holding hands with a brunette on Sunday as they strolled the streets together after partying at a nightclub.

The soon to be father-of-four  shares daughter True, four, with Khloe. He also shares five-year-old son Prince with model ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo Thompson, six months, with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe’s spokesperson confirmed the baby news on Wednesday in a statement to DailyMail.com, which revealed the baby was conceived in November and will be born via surrogate.

The surrogate became pregnant just a month before Khloe discovered Tristan was expecting a baby boy with another woman after an illicit hotel…



Source: Linda Ikeji

