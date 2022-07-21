US to provide additional weapons, security assistance to Ukraine as Russia says its objectives in Ukraine have escalated beyond Donbas

The US administration has revealed it will provide additional weapons and security assistance to Ukraine later this week, as the U.S. has collected “ample evidence” and intelligence that Russia is laying the groundwork to annex additional sovereign Ukrainian territory.

The revelation by the US comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state media on Wednesday, July 20 that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine now extend beyond the eastern Donbas region into the country’s south.

As the war in Ukraine approaches its fifth month, Sergey Lavrov told state media that the “geography is different.”

“It is far from being only DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) and LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic), it is also Kherson Region, Zaporizhzhia Region and a number of other territories, and this process continues, it continues steadily and persistently,” Lavrov said during an interview with RIA Novosti, published Wednesday.

Lavrov pointed out that as the West continues to supply…