Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police command have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Funmilayo Mogbojuri, for allegedly stealing a newborn baby at Sabo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Funmi Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 20, said the suspect was apprehended in Sagamu, Ogun state, five days after she absconded with the baby.

The PPRO said the suspect had earlier stolen a baby from the residence of another woman in Okitipupa in January 2021, but the baby died few days later.

“On 13th July, 2022, one Abass Issah of Arikawe Street, Okitipupa came to the Station and reported that his new born baby was stolen by unknown persons,” the statement read.

“Discreet investigation by Okitipupa Divisional Policemen led to the arrest of one Funmi Mogbojuri ‘f’ age 35years who absconded with the baby to Makun, Sagamu in Ogun State

“During interrogation, she confessed to have absconded with the…