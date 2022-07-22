Atiku has reached out to me to persuade Wike for discussion

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has disclosed that presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has reached out to him to persuade Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to come in for a discussion.

Recall that Ortom had hinted that Wike’s issue with Atiku stemmed from the presidential candidate picking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate even though 14 out of 17 members of a PDP panel had preferred the Rivers governor as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday July 21, Ortom disclosed that after Atiku has “reached out to him to further persuade governor Wike that he’s coming to see him”.

He added that they’ll sit down and discuss, and once that is done, that is the end of it. Ortom said;