Brawl among families breaks out at Disney World, hospitalizing one (photos/video)

A dispute between two families in line at Disney World in Florida turned ugly when the altercation escalated into an all-out fight.

Somewhere in Fantasyland between Cinderella’s Castle and Peter Pan’s Flight on Wednesday, July 20, the warring families traded punches and profanity, as onlookers screamed.

The fracas continued at the Orlando, Florida, theme park for several minutes before Disney park personnel and security ended it

“We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” an eyewitness told Fox 35.

According to reports, the incident began when a female Disney guest waiting to get into Mickey’s PhilharMagic realized she had left her phone on her electric conveyance vehicle and left the line to get it, while her family remained. When she returned, another family tried to block her from rejoining the line. Her family then reportedly waited…