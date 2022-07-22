Eight suspects arrested in connection with beheading of lawmaker- Gov Soludo

The Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, says eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the beheading of 44-year-old Anambra lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye.

The lawmaker who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the Anambra state House of Assembly was kidnapped in May this year alongside one other person in his Toyota Sienna car by unknown persons. On Saturday, May 21, his head was found at Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where it was hanged while his body was kept by his killers.

While speaking at the funeral ceremony of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state today, Governor Soludo said his administration would not rest on its oars until the criminals involved in the lawmaker’s beheading are brought to justice.

The governor condoled with the lawmaker’s family and members of the state assembly and asked communities in the state to intensify support to the state…