Erik ten Hag insists he can’t wait around for Cristiano Ronaldo as he tells Man.U board he needs a new striker

Erik ten Hag has said he cannot keep waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United and wants a new striker ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo still hasn’t reported back for pre-season after asking to leave Old Trafford and being given compassionate leave for a family issue.

Ten Hag is now linked with a £68million raid on his old club Ajax for winger Antony, and it’s understood that one of the Brazilian’s representatives, Junior Pedroso, was in Manchester for talks on Thursday.

It is the same as last week,’ said Ten Hag when asked about the situation with Ronaldo and whether he is concerned that the Portugal star is running out of time to be fit.

Asked about the importance of signing another forward, Ten Hag said: ‘I think it’s vital if you want to get success, the season is really long.

‘That is a reason, but also the number of games. You need more options in offence. But we also have still time to fill that…