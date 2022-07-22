Jealous woman ‘pushed boyfriend to his death from 100ft-high hotel balcony after discovering he had cheated on her with an ex-girlfriend’, court hears

A court in Turkey has heard how a British holidaymaker pushed her boyfriend to his death from their hotel balcony after a furious row.

According to Mail Online, father-of-one Reece Pegram, 21, died instantly when he fell 100 feet onto a concrete yard from the five-star hotel in Side, Antalya, where he was staying with Mary Meyers Kayley, on the night of March 12.

The court in Manavgat heard earlier this week that when police investigated the death they found bloodstains all over the couple’s room.

Hotel staff reported the pair had been drinking heavily hours before the incident.

Scottish-born Kayley, 31, was said to be so drunk she had to be taken to her room by hotel staff, while court reports stated Pegram went to the hotel lobby around 8pm for booze but was refused service as he was already inebriated.

Traces of cocaine were also reportedly found in Pegram’s body during the post-mortem examination.

Prosecutors told the trial that the couple had rowed furiously in…