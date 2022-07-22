Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United

By
Headliners
-
3


Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly ?200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker, Jesse Lingard has signed a bumper contract approaching £200,000 a week with newly-promoted club Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United this summer.

 

The England international, who left Manchester United after 22 years, rejected a move to West Ham to sign for Forest after passing a medical on Wednesday, and could make his debut in the friendly with Union Berlin in Germany on Saturday, July 23.

 

Lingard signed an initial 12-month deal. The 29-year-old took to his Twitter handle on Thursday evening, July 21 to confirm the move.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR