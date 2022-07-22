Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker, Jesse Lingard has signed a bumper contract approaching £200,000 a week with newly-promoted club Nottingham Forest after leaving Manchester United this summer.
The England international, who left Manchester United after 22 years, rejected a move to West Ham to sign for Forest after passing a medical on Wednesday, and could make his debut in the friendly with Union Berlin in Germany on Saturday, July 23.
Lingard signed an initial 12-month deal. The 29-year-old took to his Twitter handle on Thursday evening, July 21 to confirm the move.
Ready for my new chapter ??? let’s gooo babyyyyyy @NFFC ?? #nottinghamforest pic.twitter.com/O4Q4mkThpN
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 21, 2022
Source: Linda Ikeji