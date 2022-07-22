See how tall Donald Trump’s last son, Barron Trump is (photos/videos)

By
Headliners
-
8


See how tall Donald Trump

Former US president, Donald Trump’s last son, Barron Trump made a rare public appearance at Ivana Trump’s funeral, showing just how tall he has grown.

 

See how tall Donald Trump

 

 

 

 

 

See how tall Donald Trump

Melania’s son, aged 16, stands at 6.6ft. During the burial ceremony on Thursday, July  12 he appeared alongside various relatives to pay their respects to his father, Donald’s first wife who died at her home last Thursday.

 

Watch the video below 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR