Taurean Blacque, Star of Hill Street Blues, dies at 82

American television and stage actor, Taurean Blacque, best known for his role as Detective Neal Washington on the series Hill Street Blues, has died at the age of 82.

The actor’s family confirmed to Deadline that Blacque died on Thursday, July 21, in Atlanta following a brief illness.

Rodney Middleton, his son, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing in a post: “”Thank you all for your prayers, calls, and texts to me and my family. My father pass[ed] away today At 2:52 pm est.”

Born Herbert Middleton Jr., Blacque’s work as an actor would begin in the 1970s in television and continue for the next five decades.

Though his first performance where with the Negro Ensemble Company in New York, Blacque would blossom as a character actor and guest star on television. His first appearance was on the TV series What’s Happening!!, followed by stints on Sanford and Son, Wonderbug, The Tony Randall Show, Charlie’s Angels, The Bob Newhart Show, Taxi, and Linda Ikeji