



BBNaija star, Maria Chike, showed off her man, Kelvin, on Instagram while they were out on a date with some friends. She shared a video of them looking excited as she sang a love song by Celine Dion to him. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post BBNaija star, Maria Chike shares video of herself and her man, Kelvin, on a date night appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

