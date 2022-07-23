Corps member to be prosecuted for ‘inciting public’ against the police in Lagos

The Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says a corps member will be prosecuted for ”inciting” the public against some police officers.
A few days ago, a Twitter user @realgoziee had shared the story of a corps member, Temidayo David, who was allegedly harassed by police officers Ikorodu garage.
Accompanying the story with video evidence, the Twitter user wrote;
”Another police brutality and assault witnessed yesterday as at 11am been 19-07-2022, by Temidayo David a Corp member serving in Lagos State.
In David’s word “I was heading to Ojota, me and my younger brother yesterday at Ikorodu garage, then the Nigerian police stopped us, and started harassing us, they asked for our ID card which we showed them as Corp members even in our uniform, that was not enough proof for them.
I asked them to check my bag if they will find any illicit substance or weapon in it but they choose to not, telling us to go inside there bus, then I insisted saying if they…
Source: Linda Ikeji