Customs boss Adekunle Oloyode reveals four clearing agents forged his signature to clear imported cars

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the TinCan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyode, has revealed that four clearing agents forged his signature to clear imported cars.

Oloyode disclosed this while briefing journalists on the half-year report of the command.

He said the agents, who have been arrested, had wanted to clear four trucks and some cars.

“We discovered an incident of forgery of the signature of the Area Controller, which is why you have this here. The standard procedure for the clearance of non-standard Vehicles Identification Number is that the CAC must approve the use of that particular code. So, their papers were still on my table but they went ahead to forge my signature on another application.”

Explaining further, he said, “They were trying to escape and get out of the terminal. The officers that were supposed to release the goods were vigilant enough because I sent to all the terminals a sample of my signature. So,…