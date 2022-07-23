Kidney failure: Eedris Abdulkarim to undergo surgery next week

Veteran music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has revealed that Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem would undergo a kidney transplant next week.

Recall that some weeks ago, Abdulkareem revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure. According to a statement by his management, Lakeem Entertainment Inc., the singer has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Eedris also shared a video of himself in a Lagos hospital. During a red-carpet interview with Channels television, Ogungbe stated that Eedris will undergo surgery next week.