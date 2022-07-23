Kidney failure: Eedris Abdulkarim to undergo surgery next week

Veteran music executive, Kenny Ogungbe, has revealed that Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem would undergo a kidney transplant next week.
Recall that some weeks ago, Abdulkareem revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure. According to a statement by his management, Lakeem Entertainment Inc., the singer has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.
Eedris also shared a video of himself in a Lagos hospital. During a red-carpet interview with Channels television, Ogungbe stated that Eedris will undergo surgery next week.
“He is going through dialysis. Next week he will be going through the surgery. We pray to almighty God; people have been supportive. Even after he has gone through the surgery, he will need to be maintained and it is expensive.”he said
Source: Linda Ikeji