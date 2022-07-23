Music executive, Don Jazzy, loses his mum

Prolific music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has lost his mum.



The devastated prolific music producer who disclosed this on Instagram said she died on Friday morning July 22nd after a battle with cancer. He called for prayers for his family.

”I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her.

She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer.

I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss.” he wrote