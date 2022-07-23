Nigerian doctor charged in the UK with plotting with Senator Ekweremadu and wife for alleged kidney harvesting





A Nigerian doctor named Obinna Obeta, residing in the UK has been accused of plotting with former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, to traffic a homeless man into the UK to harvest a kidney for their daughter.

Obeta, 50, appeared before the Bexley Magistrate court on Thursday, July 13, and was charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man with a view to him being exploited between August last year and this May.

A second charge alleges he conspired with the former Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited, namely organ harvesting.

LIB had earlier reported that the Ekweremadus are being tried in the UK on charges of organ harvesting after a 21-year-old man, David Ukpo, they brought to the UK approached the police with claims of being treated as a slave and also claiming that he was ”15” years old. The Nigerian politician and his wife were…