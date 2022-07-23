Police officers foil kidnap attempt in Kaduna, rescue eight victims

Operatives of the Kaduna Command attached to Buruku Division have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued eight men and women who would have been victims of the kidnappers.

A statement released by Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson of the state police command, says the officers were on a rigorous patrol of all highways within the Command on Thursday, July 21, when they intercepted a large number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna -Birnin Gwari road.

Jalige said the bandits forcefully stopped three (3) commercial vehicles, whisked away the occupants, and headed to the forest.