Police officers foil kidnap attempt in Kaduna, rescue eight victims

Operatives of the Kaduna Command attached to Buruku Division have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued eight men and women who would have been victims of the kidnappers.
A statement released by Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson of the state police command, says the officers were on a rigorous patrol of all highways within the Command on Thursday, July 21, when they intercepted a large number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna -Birnin Gwari road.
Jalige said the bandits forcefully stopped three (3) commercial vehicles, whisked away the occupants, and headed to the forest.
”The resilient operatives on sighting the gang of criminals, immediately engaged and gave them a fierce chase amidst exchange of fire. The Operatives’ courage and precision foiled the kidnap as the bandits fled into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.
Eight (8) victims were successfully rescued, namely; (1) Bilki Abdulkarim ‘F’ (2) Hanifa Abdulkarim ‘F’…
Source: Linda Ikeji