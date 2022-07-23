



Nigerian music star Eltee Skhillz fell from stage while performing with Ghetto Kids in Uganda. Eltee Skhillz fell from stage as he tried to dance while performing his hit song "ODG" with the kid dancers in their home country, Uganda. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Singer Eltee Skhillz falls from stage while performing with Ghetto Kids in Uganda (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

