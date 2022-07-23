Skitmaker, Lasisi Elenu and actress Nonso Adika are engaged (photos/video)

Skit maker, Lasisi Elenu and actress Nonso Adika are engaged.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page this night. He wrote;

”I had a very big laugh before writing this, Why because, I knew this day would come. A day where I’m faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can’t describe, someone who I’m excited to share with you all even though na still “On Code” and it hit me, hope these my fans wey Dey MENT will not start saying, “Sinzu Money Shey you wan dey whyne us ni” and think this is one funny skit But guess what, I no Dey whyne una papa oooo Lasisi don go love up o. I have never been more serious.

So let me start by saying, Ndi Igbo Kwenu, kwenu, Kwezo Nu!!!!! My brothers and sisters, my spirit is lifted up with joy in my heart as I share this part of Me with You all. Being a creative, I’m constantly in deep thoughts, weird mood…