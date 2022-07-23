Two robbery suspects kill Okada rider, snatch his bike in Minna

Two suspected robbers have been arrested by Niger State Police Command for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist in Minna.

The suspects, Mohammed Aliyu, 25, of Emitachigi village, Katcha LGA and Mohammed Ndako, 30, of the same address, but based in Gurara area of Minna, killed the motorcyclist, Garba Aliyu before snatching his bike.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 22, said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to Minna Area Command on July 16.

“The Police operatives trailed the suspects to Paiko where they were arrested in the process of disposing a stolen motorcycle,” the PPRO stated.

“During interrogation, Mohammed Aliyu confessed that on 13/07/2022 at about 2030hrs, he was at Gurara junction where he boarded a motorcyclist to convey him to Gurara area and on reaching a point within the area, the suspect hit the motorcyclist who is by name Garba Aliyu ‘m’ of Barikichi area,…