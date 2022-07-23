



A Nigerian woman has called out her sisters-in-law for failing to help her with domestic chores. The woman who sounded very frustrated said since she got married to their brother, the sisters want to kill her with work. She said all that the sisters who live with her and her husband do is press their phones and eat. The sisters-in-law were unremorseful as they challenged her for filming them. Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Woman drags her sisters-in-law for not helping her with domestic chores in her matrimonial home appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information