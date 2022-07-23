Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal

By
Headliners
-
8


Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal

A woman’s safari park proposal went horribly wrong when a giraffe hurt her in the middle of the proposal.

 

Montserrat Cox was engaging in a wildlife animal safari when her unnamed partner got down on bended knee to propose to her.

 

A giraffe close to her moved in too close, head-butting the bride-to-be.

 

She posted the hilarious video online with the caption: “Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days — but still the best proposal ever.”

 

Viewers suggested that the painful proposal was a bad omen and Cox responded to set the record straight.

 

She wrote in the comment section: “No friends; It’s not a sign of anything. We have been very happy together for 7 years. The giraffe was just being a giraffe.”

 

Watch the video below.

 

 

@montserratcox Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days, but still the best proposal ever ? #engagement #fail #proposal #proposalfail #safari #giraffe ? Oh no, oh no, oh no, no no – Hip Hop



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR