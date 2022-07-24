11 private jets and counting arrive Maiduguri dor wedding of Shehu, son of former Nigerian president, Late Umar Musa Yar’Adua (photos/video)

No fewer than 11 private jets have arrived Maiduguri, Borno state for the wedding of Shehu, son of former Nigerian president, Late Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

Shehu will today July 23 tie the knot with his bride, Yacine, daughter of Hon. Mohammed-Nur Sheriff.





Shehu, 29, obtained his first degree in Economics from the Schellhammer Business School, Spain, and a Master’s in International Relations from Webster University in the Netherlands.



The bride, Yacine, 22, holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

See photos of the couple as well as a video of the jets below…