62-year-old herbalist arrested for allegedly raping minor brought to him for treatment in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday, July 23, apprehended a 62-years-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Zagun village, Numan local government area.

The suspect identified as Godwin Sanda, a resident of Zagun village, allegedly took undue advantage of the victim who was kept in his custody as a herberlist for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Numan by the victim’s mother Maryam Abubakar.