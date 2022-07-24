Bandits abduct seven-month-old baby, student and five others in Kaduna

Bandits have kidnapped seven people including a baby and a student in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the bandits invaded Tabanni on Friday afternoon, July 22 and kidnapped six people.

Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the development in an interview.

“It has been confirmed that three married women, one teenage girl, one adult, as well as a seven-month-old baby were kidnapped.” he said.

According to him, the bandits came to the village without firing any shot and took the victims away.

“Many of the villagers were not even aware of what happened in their community.”

The community leader lamented that both the old and new Tabanni villages are always under threats of bandits attacks.

“Many of our people in these two communities as well as the surrounding areas have become IDPs. Every day people are leaving their homes. The information we got was that since 6.30pm…