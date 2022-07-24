British boxer Sunny Edwards beats up Twitter troll who travelled 200 miles for fight to settle their online spat (video)

British professional boxer, Sunny Edwards, who is the current flyweight world champion had to beat up a ‘Twitter troll’ who travelled from London to his gym in Sheffield to settle their online spat.

His opponent, Fab Tanga paid £110 to travel 200 miles by train for the fight after days of an online spat between them.

Tanga’s proposed Yorkshire match-up started on Friday July 22, when he said: ‘I promise, Sunny Edwards, I promise on my life that if you are not going to answer, Tomorrow morning I will be in front of your gym between 11 and 12. If you let me spend the money I use to eat and you will not there, I will walk all Sheffield screaming that you are a coward.’

He later added: ‘For the little I know about Sunny Edwards, I and him we don’t give a s*** of what you think, we want just fight. Probably we will not sleep tonight, probably tomorrow morning our adrenaline can turn on the light of the whole UK. He is a warrior, he will be there, we will fight as warriors.’

On the…