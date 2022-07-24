Corps member who survived Kaduna auto crash, dies

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) who survived the motor accident that claimed lives of her two colleagues, has passed away.

It will be recalled that two youth corps members, Nazir Muhammad Yahaya and Fatima died on their way back home to Kaduna State after the 2022 Batch “B” Stream One Orientation Course in Adamawa State.

A statement signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said the deceased were on relocation from Adamawa to Kano State before the unfortunate accident occured along Zaria/Kano highway after their registration in Kano.

Two other corps members survived the accident and are receiving treatment at the 44 Military Hospital in Kaduna,

Sadly, one of them identified as Bashirat Sulaiman died undergoing treatment.