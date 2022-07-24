Meet the twelve housemates unveiled on #BBNaija reality show today

Twelves housemates were unveiled on Big Brother Naija reality show today July 23.

The twelve housemates are the first set of housemates to be unveiled on the double weekend launch of the reality show tagged “Level Up”.

Meet the housemates below…

Groovy

Groovy is from Anambra and he describes himself as down-to-earth and fun to be around. He says he is single and ready to mingle.

Beauty

Beauty is a lawyer and ex-beauty queen from Taraba state. She said she’s all about “high energy”. Beauty is the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

Khalid

Khalid is 22-years-old and he says he loves basketball and skateboarding. He also loves to play games. He is from Plateau state.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye described herself as controversial, and is bringing GenZ drama and not also not here to “ship”

Cyph

Cyph who was unveiled as the fifth housemate on the reality show, said he’s a tech bro, lover and fighter.

Amaka

Amaka is a health…