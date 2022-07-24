Nigerian man who tested positive for monkeypox in Thailand caught after he fled to Cambodia

A Nigerian man, Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, who was diagnosed with monkeypox in Thailand was arrested in Phnom Penh after fleeing across the border to Cambodia.

Nzerim was caught by Cambodian authorities in Phsar Doeum Tkov of Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Saturday night, July 23.

The Bangkok Post first reported on July 23 that the 27-year-old Nigerian man was confirmed by lab tests to be Thailand’s first case of monkeypox.

Ministry of Health spokeswoman, Or Vandine confirmed that the man was diagnosed with monkeypox by Thai health authorities and fled on the night of July 22.

District governor, Theng Sothol who confirmed the developmen said the man has been sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

“We sent him to the hospital at around [7am]. We referred him to health officials for further action,” he said.

The Nigerian’s case was discovered on the tourist island of Phuket last weekend when he visited a private hospital with symptoms similar to…