Photos from the dinner reception in honor of APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima’s daughter and her fiance

A dinner reception in honor of Fatima, daughter of Sen. Kashim Shettima Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and her fiance Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu, took place at the International Conference Centre Abuja, on Friday, July 22.

The wedding had in attendance a number of top dignitaries including Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno state, APC Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and a host of others.

The couple’s wedding Fatiha is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

See more photos below..