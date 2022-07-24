Police foil kidnap attempt in Plateau community

The Plateau State Police Command have confirmed its operatives foiled an attempt by gunmen to kidnap some residents in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the Command, Alabo Alfred, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday, July 23.

He said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bassa Division, SP James Yakubu, recieved a distressed call from concerned citizen who alerted him that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were operating at the residence of one Mark Inkasu.

Shortly after recieving the report, the police spokesman said the DPO mobilised his men who raced to the scene and enaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun battle before they escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

The statement read, “In his bid to continue to fight crime and criminality on the Plateau, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartolomeo Onyeka psc (+), has recorded another milestone achievement by repelling an attack from men…