Men of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos state police command, on Friday, July 22, prevented a 29-year-old man identified as Dauda Yakub, from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The police officers were on patrol on the 3rd Mainland bridge when they spotted Yakub sitting on the railing. The officers were able to persuade him from diving.

He was later handed over to the Adekunle Police Station for them to reunite him with his family.