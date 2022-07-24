Stolen funds causing Nigeria’s hardship – ASUU financial secretary, Prof. Ade Adejumo says

Prof. Ade Adejumo, the National Financial Secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, has accused politicians of causing hardship in the country by allegedly stealing public funds.

In an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Adejumo made an appeal to the Federal Government to concentrate more on the fight against corruption in order to effectively meet the demands of the masses.

He also said Nigeria’s economy would not be suffering a setback if the government had taken more serious efforts to block all loopholes in governance.

“Let us call a spade a spade. There is money in this country. Just that people are stealing the money. If it’s possible for a former accountant-general of the federation to steal about N170b; a single person, you can imagine how people in that category are playing around with stolen funds,” he said.

Prof. Adejumo added, “It is not the question of non-availability of money but an issue with proper management of it.

“The government…