Your platform has led for 8 years and the only thing the country got was bloodshed, yet you are still pushing yourself forward.- Clergyman Paul Enenche slams APC, calls for arrest and trial of fake Bishops

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Paul Enenche has called for the immediate arrest of ‘fake bishops’ who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as APC Vice Presidential candidate on Wednesday July 20.

Recall that the footage of some unpopular bishops who were sighted at the unveiling event had emerged online with heavy criticism from a cross-section of Nigerians. The bishops were alleged to have been hired to calm the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

Reacting to this development, Pastor Enenche, in a video on his verified Facebook page, slammed APC for being desperate to retain power in 2023. He said the ‘bishops’ should be arrested and charged to court for impersonating the Christian body.