13-year-old boy drowns in Lagos hotel swimming pool

A 13-year-old boy simply identified as Ebubechukwu drowned in a hotel’s swimming pool in Lagos state located along Ago Palace Way, Okota.

Ebubechukwu was said to be returning home from school with some of his friends when they entered the hotel which had been abandoned for a while. The hotel had no lifeguard nor staffers except for a security man at the entrance to the facility.

According to reports, the security man usually charged tokens from intending users of the pool and ensured it was kept clean for them. Unfortunately, after the teenager drowned, the security man fled the premises and had since gone into hiding.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident was reported at the Ago Police Station around 3:30pm on Friday July 22, adding information available to the command showed it was an abandoned hotel property.