Abducted passenger who spoke in new video released by terrorists identified as a lawyer, Hassan Usman

One of the abducted passengers who spoke in the new video released by terrorists that attacked a train in Kaduna, has been identified as Hassan Usman, a lawyer.

In the new video, the terrorists are seen flogging some of the victims with sticks while they cried and pleaded for help.

Barrister Usman and some other victims appeared on camera and spoke, lamenting that the Nigerian government has failed to secure their release.

“I am one of those involved in the train mishap. That train belonged to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Government has the responsibility to rescue us, but has failed,” Usman said.

“We called on our relations who were willing to rescue us but the Nigerian government due to being insensitive to our plight did not allow our relations to rescue us

“This is why we are calling on the big nations of the world such as England, America, France and the remaining international community, the likes of Saudi Arabia, to intervene in this matter…