Ese Brume wins silver in long jump (video)

Nigeria’s Ese Brume has won a silver medal in the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Brume came second behind German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, who continued her dominance in the women’s long jump by soaring to a second successive World Championship gold with a final leap of on Monday morning, July 25.

The silver medal, achieved with a leap of 7.02m, was an improvement for Brume, who got the bronze medal last time out at the World Championship.

Brume’s silver win on Monday morning, July 25, comes just minutes after another Nigerian, Tobi Amusan won a maiden World Championship gold for Nigeria in the 100m hurdles.