Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta

A police station in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, was on Sunday July 25 attacked by gunmen who killed three policemen.

Channels Television reported that the policemen were responding to a distress call by members of local vigilante, when the gunmen shot them to death.

Men of the local vigilante had claimed they were being attacked and urged the police to come to their rescue. The policemen then set out on the rescue mission but were ambushed and three of them were killed.

Delta police spokesperson Edafe Bright who confirmed the incident, said one of the attackers has been arrested.

Three of the local vigilantes sustained injuries and are recuperating while one of them is in a severe condition at the emergency ward of the Federal Medical Centre.

Investigation is still ongoing and a manhunt has been lauched to arrest some of the gunmen.