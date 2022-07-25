Meet the 12 housemates unveiled on the last launch day of #BBNaija

12 housemates were today July 24, unveiled on the last launch of Big Brother Naija reality show. 

 

The housemates will be staying in Level 1 house of the reality show while those unveiled yesterday July 23, are already staying in Level 2 house of the reality show. 

 

Meet the housemates unveiled today; 

 

Bella

 

Bella Okagbue is from Anambra state, and she says she’s a social butterfly who loves her space.
 

Bella said she’s in the house to win the money, while also bringing the “ginger”. The housemate is the younger sister of ex-beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue, who has two kids with singer Flavour. 

 

Eloswag

 

Eloswag is a dancer from Imo state. He said he’s bringing energy and vibes. Eloswag also said he doesn’t believe in love at first sight as it has to be a gradual process. 

 

Doyin

 

Doyin says she’s a mix of Cardi B and Michelle Obama. The housemate from Ondo state, also revealed that she’s a lover and fighter and gives out…



