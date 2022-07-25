Police arrest notorious robbery suspect on wanted list in Bayelsa

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit, Bayelsa State Command have arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Keme Azorobor.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Asimin Butswat, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 24, said the suspect is on the wanted list of the command for various armed robbery cases in Yenagoa and environs.

The PPRO said the 27-year-old suspect, a native of Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, but residing in Yenagoa, was arrested during a clearance operation at Otiotio Road, Yenagoa on 24th July 2022, at about 2345 hours.

“The suspect was searched and a locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him,” he stated.

Butswat noted that the suspect has confessed to the level of his involvement in various armed robbery cases being investigated against him and his cohorts, now at large.

Investigation is ongoing to arrest his gang members and bring them to book, he added.