President Buhari congratulates Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume for winning Gold and Silver medals at World Athletics Championship

President Buhari has congratulated Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume for winning medals at the ongoing World Athletics Championship.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Buhari congratulated Tobi for winning the women’s 100m hurdles, setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event, and winning the World Championship. He also extended his congratulatory message to Ms. Brume for representing Nigeria with honor and pride and winning a silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

His statement reads

”I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating Tobi Amusan and her stellar performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

Her new World Record and Gold Medal have brought excitement and joy and hope to all of us, and made our national anthem resonate on a global stage.

I also commend and celebrate Ese Brume for her long jump Silver Medal. #TeamNigeria have represented us with honour & pride; displaying courage, integrity and good…