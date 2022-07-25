President Putin allegedly ‘suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside’

Russian president, Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader’s health.

The 69-year-old suffered from ‘severe nausea’ overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said.

Putin has now recovered, it claimed, but may be replaced by a body double during meetings this week or use ‘deep fake’ technology to stage television appearances.

It comes just days after Ukraine’s spy chief suggested that Putin had been replaced by a decoy during a state visit to Iran.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, raised suspicions after reviewing footage of the Russian leader getting off a plane in Tehran Tuesday.

‘Please look at the moment of Putin’s exit from the plane. Is it Putin at all?’ he said on Ukrainian television.

General SVR has previously claimed that Putin is being secretly treated…