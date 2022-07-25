Right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023. We have served efficiently- Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that right-thinking Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.
Fashola said this when he appeared on Channels TV today July 24.
Responding to a question on the possibility of the ruling party winning the 2023 Presidential election, Fashola said
“Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. On a very deep reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance, I am optimistic about that.
I think we have served this country as efficiently as we can, in the most difficult of times.
No government has faced COVID; we did. No government has faced a global scarcity of resources caused by a war in which we are not involved; we did and we are still managing that economy, providing hope and sustainability. I’m optimistic that we will win.”
