Right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023. We have served efficiently- Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that right-thinking Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

 

Fashola said this when he appeared on Channels TV today July 24.

 

Responding to a question on the possibility of the ruling party winning the 2023 Presidential election, Fashola said

 

“Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. On a very deep reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance, I am optimistic about that.

I think we have served this country as efficiently as we can, in the most difficult of times.

No government has faced COVID; we did. No government has faced a global scarcity of resources caused by a war in which we are not involved; we did and we are still managing that economy, providing hope and sustainability. I’m optimistic that we will win.”

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

