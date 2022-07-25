Tobi Amusan wins maiden gold after breaking 100m hurdles world record (video)

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan in the early hours of Monday, July 25, won her maiden gold and made history as she broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Tobi Amusan ran an incredible 12.40 seconds in her opening performance to set a new African record and Nigeria’s fastest time in the history of the competition.

Amusan’s time is two hundreth of a second faster than the 12.44 seconds Glory Alozie ran to win a silver medal in the event 23 years ago in Seville, Spain.

Before winning the final, she topped the list of qualifiers for the semifinals scheduled for the final day of the championships. She was also the only Nigerian female 100m hurdles runner to make the penultimate round of the competition.