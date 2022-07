A heartwarming video of Nigerian Athlete, Tobi Amusan, dancing to Kizz Daniel’s Buga song shortly after she won gold in the 100-meter hurdles race at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, on Monday morning, July 25, has been shared online.

Tobi was on the track celebrating her victory when she was stopped by a Caucasian man who played Buga for her. Her face immediately lit up as she danced to the song.

Watch the video below…