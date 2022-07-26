Bandits abduct 36 residents in Kaduna community

Bandits have abducted about 36 residents including children and nursing mothers in Keke B Community in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits stormed the community at about 9pm on Monday night, July 25, when residents were indoors as a result of the torrential rain.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Salihu, told Daily Trust that the bandits, who operated unchallenged, moved from house to house.

“Many of us were still outside when the bandits attacked because it was quite early, around 8.30pm. They came in a large number, shooting sporadically and brandishing weapons,” he narrated.

“The broke into people’s houses one after the other and kidnapped the occupants. One person, a motorcycle mechanic, was able to escape from the kidnappers, but they went away with 36 residents.”



An eyewitness told Tribune that residents of the area were all indoors as a result of the rain which started as early as 7 pm.

“Nobody expected anything only…