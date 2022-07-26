Bomb scare in Kogi as loud explosion rocks Lokoja

A loud explosion rocked the ever-busy post office area of Lokoja, the Kogi state capital today July 26.

Daily Trust reports that the said explosion actually took place around the premises of the office of the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs. The explosion which made workers and many residents scamper for safety happened around 8.30 am when workers were resuming in their various offices and shop owners were out to open their shops for daily business.

Eyewitnesses say an object like a bomb was sighted around the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which has in its opposite and adjacent, offices of the secretary to the state government and Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, including the newly completed Muhammadu Buhari event centre that is awaiting Commission at the far opposite.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Egbuka, said;