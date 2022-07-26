Cristiano Ronaldo ‘travelling back to England ahead of talks with Manchester United over his future’

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly travelling back to Manchester today to hold talks with Manchester United on his future at the club.

According to The Athletic, it’s unclear whether the Portuguese legend will stay at the club this summer, but the Old Trafford side are still adamant that he is not for sale and he is very much a part of their plans for next season,

The 37-year-old had requested a move away from the club in the hope of playing Champions League football next season, but several of Europe’s top clubs have since distanced themselves from a potential move.

The former Juventus star has 12 months remaining on the deal he signed last season after his arrival from Juventus, and there is an option for a further year.

Ten Hag said, when questioned in Australia: ‘I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year).

Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s…